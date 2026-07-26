Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 42,342 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,716 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Intel were worth $47,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,853 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 47.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,230 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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