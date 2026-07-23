Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 59,102 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,315 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $147,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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