Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,583 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,725 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Intuit were worth $32,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,452,000 after buying an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Stock Up 5.3%

INTU stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $293.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.61. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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