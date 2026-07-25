Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,787 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,892 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $50,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 408,464 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,715,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5%

PNC opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $224.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.48.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

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