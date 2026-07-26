Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 99,759 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,767 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Comcast were worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,805,081 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,583,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $4,194,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $3,376,599,000 after purchasing an additional 399,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913,362 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,680,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Comcast

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Comcast Trading Up 1.7%

CMCSA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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