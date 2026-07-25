Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,940 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

More Starbucks News

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Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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