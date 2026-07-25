Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 45,758 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,733 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 45,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $55,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

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About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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