Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,405 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $571,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here