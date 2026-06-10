CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,910 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 431,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.68% of CF Industries worth $203,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,659.29. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

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