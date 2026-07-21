CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.90% of CF Industries worth $579,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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