CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $449,742,000 after buying an additional 480,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,351,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,984,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $267,691,000 after purchasing an additional 114,788 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.75.

View Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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