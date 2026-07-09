CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.23% of CF Industries worth $46,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

CF Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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