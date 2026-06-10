CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 74,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of CF Industries worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,250 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $854,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,267.68. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,711. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

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