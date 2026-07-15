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CFO Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CFO Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter, buying 1,817 shares valued at about $1.02 million.
  • Deere continues to draw strong institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 68.58% of the stock and firms like Vanguard, State Street, and Capital World Investors holding large positions.
  • Wall Street remains broadly constructive: analysts give Deere a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $642.98, while the company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations in its latest report.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,817 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,898,717,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after buying an additional 3,358,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,581,574,000 after buying an additional 158,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,609,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $642.98.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $584.40 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $581.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.35. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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