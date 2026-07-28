CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON is EcoR1 Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. CG Oncology comprises 3.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of CG Oncology worth $74,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NFSG Corp purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Price Performance

CGON opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu acquired 371,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,814,453.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,886,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,132,601.32. This represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mulay sold 24,165 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $1,816,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,241.40. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,817. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

See Also

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