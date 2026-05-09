CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.11% of CG Oncology worth $271,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,982 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company's stock.

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CG Oncology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CGON stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $73.56.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGON shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $65.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG Oncology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 15,600 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,138,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,956. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

See Also

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