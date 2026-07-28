C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,938 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,741 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

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