C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,530 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $150,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after acquiring an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,855 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.65.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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