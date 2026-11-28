State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,165,381 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.10% of Champion Homes worth $234,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 668.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 80.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the second quarter worth $85,000.

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Champion Homes Trading Up 1.7%

SKY stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.71 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Champion Homes from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Homes from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, Inc. designs and builds factory-produced housing, including manufactured and modular homes. Its offerings also include park model recreational vehicles, accessory dwelling units and homes for use in certain commercial applications. The company sells its products under a portfolio of brands through independent retailers, builders and other distribution channels. Factory construction allows homes to be built in a controlled setting and transported to their installation sites. Champion Homes serves customers across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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