Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.71 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $378.53.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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