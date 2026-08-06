Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $10.18 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,399 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000. Jabil makes up 1.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1%

JBL stock opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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