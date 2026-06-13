Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.29% of Charter Communications worth $75,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.70 and a 12 month high of $422.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,110,608.34. This represents a 9.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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