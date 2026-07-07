Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $413.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $260.06.

View Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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