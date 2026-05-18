Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Stake in RLI Corp. $RLI

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 156.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of RLI by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.50.

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More RLI News

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.47 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RLI's payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About RLI

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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