Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 3.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,717 shares of the company's stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 108,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Vertiv by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,473 shares of the company's stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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