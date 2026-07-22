Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.23 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,029 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $173.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.18 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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