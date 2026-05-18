Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 80,000 Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,790,000 after purchasing an additional 718,642 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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