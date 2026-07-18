Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $401.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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