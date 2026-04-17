Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,076 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,220 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

CHKP opened at $137.61 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $132.43 and a 12 month high of $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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