Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,714 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Chemed worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Up 0.9%

Chemed stock opened at $493.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $496.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $444.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.Chemed's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here