Chemed Corporation $CHE Stake Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Chemed worth $147,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 36.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CHE opened at $439.70 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $581.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $501.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report).

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