Chemed Corporation $CHE Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 235.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 330.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CHE opened at $509.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $450.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $511.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

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