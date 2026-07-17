Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Holdings Cut by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,735 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 24,055 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2%

LNG stock opened at $258.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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