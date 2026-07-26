Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 6,513.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 556,203 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.27% of Cheniere Energy worth $160,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $244.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.07. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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