Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,611 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 1.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338,942 shares of the company's stock worth $499,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,594 shares of the company's stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52,982.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,673 shares of the company's stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 252,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company's stock.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.31. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,929.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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