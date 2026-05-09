Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.64.

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Intel Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of INTC opened at $124.82 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $627.32 billion, a PE ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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