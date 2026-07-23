Chevron Corporation $CVX is AR Asset Management Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,618 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.8% of AR Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatterton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $193.04 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average of $183.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen lifted its price target on Chevron to $200 from $197, signaling continued analyst confidence despite keeping a hold rating. TD Cowen price target update

TD Cowen lifted its price target on Chevron to $200 from $197, signaling continued analyst confidence despite keeping a hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Chevron is being highlighted in dividend-focused articles as a steady income name, which may support demand from long-term investors. Dividend Aristocrats article

Chevron is being highlighted in dividend-focused articles as a steady income name, which may support demand from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Rising oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty are favorable for Chevron’s upstream business and could improve near-term earnings. Oil prices jump article

Rising oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty are favorable for Chevron’s upstream business and could improve near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron shut production at a U.S. Gulf platform ahead of a tropical storm, a precautionary move that could limit output temporarily but is not necessarily a lasting operational issue. Production shutdown article

Chevron shut production at a U.S. Gulf platform ahead of a tropical storm, a precautionary move that could limit output temporarily but is not necessarily a lasting operational issue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting Chevron’s second-quarter earnings, with expectations for a strong profit rebound; the report could become a major stock catalyst. Earnings preview article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here