Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,825 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,699 shares of company stock valued at $151,259,517. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:CVX opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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