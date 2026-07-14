Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 723.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Chevron were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.73. The company has a market cap of $362.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here