Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,170 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $262,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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