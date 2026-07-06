Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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