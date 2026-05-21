Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,467 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 24,341 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Chevron were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 799,699 shares of company stock valued at $151,259,517 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oil prices remain elevated, and Zacks said WTI above $100 keeps Chevron and other Permian-focused energy names in the spotlight, supporting cash flow and investor interest. Article Title

Oil prices remain elevated, and Zacks said WTI above $100 keeps Chevron and other Permian-focused energy names in the spotlight, supporting cash flow and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Barrons argued Chevron can keep rising as oil prices increase, reinforcing the view that the company still has upside despite recent gains. Article Title

Barrons argued Chevron can keep rising as oil prices increase, reinforcing the view that the company still has upside despite recent gains. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett said energy stocks like Chevron may be undervalued relative to Treasuries, framing CVX as an attractive income and total-return play. Article Title

Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett said energy stocks like Chevron may be undervalued relative to Treasuries, framing CVX as an attractive income and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlighted Chevron as a long-term, blue-chip energy holding, and Zacks noted rising earnings estimates for CVX, which can support the stock. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlighted Chevron as a long-term, blue-chip energy holding, and Zacks noted rising earnings estimates for CVX, which can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Shell and ExxonMobil mainly keep Chevron in the investment conversation without adding a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Comparisons with Shell and ExxonMobil mainly keep Chevron in the investment conversation without adding a clear new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is Berkshire Hathaway’s latest stake reduction in Chevron, which can weigh on sentiment even though Berkshire still holds a meaningful position. Article Title

Chevron Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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