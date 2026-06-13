Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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