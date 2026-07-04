Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,537 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 149,173 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $274,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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