Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,364 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,444,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $224,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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