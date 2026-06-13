Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,385 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 70,137 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $204,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 822.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

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