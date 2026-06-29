Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Decreased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund cut its Chevron stake by 17.8% in the first quarter, selling 30,300 shares and leaving it with 140,227 shares valued at about $29.0 million.
  • Chevron has several positive business developments, including a majority-stake deal in Greece’s Southern Ionian Sea Block 10 and a 20-year natural gas supply agreement with a Microsoft data center in West Texas.
  • The stock faces headline and regulatory risk after reports of a DOJ probe into gasoline pricing, even as analysts remain broadly constructive with a Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of about $205.70.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chevron.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,227 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 32,319 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 512,189 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $170.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. The company has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chevron Right Now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren‘t Ready for What Happens Next.
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren't Ready for What Happens Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines