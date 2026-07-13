Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,727 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $979.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $923.27 and its 200-day moving average is $580.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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