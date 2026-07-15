Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0%

JCI stock opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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