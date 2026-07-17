Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $925,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $198,942,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $110,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,766,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,463,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $225.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $244.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.06.

View Our Latest Report on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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